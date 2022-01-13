checkAd

SSAB Has 100% Upside Potential, DNB Says; Shares Rise

(PLX AI) – SSAB has potential to double in the long term, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to SEK 75 from SEK 56At a record low P/E of 3.9 for 2021 estimates, the market is expecting profits to …

  • (PLX AI) – SSAB has potential to double in the long term, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target raised to SEK 75 from SEK 56
  • At a record low P/E of 3.9 for 2021 estimates, the market is expecting profits to slump, but we believe 2022 profit is set to remain historically high, DNB said
  • SSAB has compelling long-term prospects, with strong positions in key markets and the green transition: DNB
  • SSAB is a unique investment case in the steel sector due to its favorable market position in special steel: DNB
  • Long term, SSAB has the potential to reach SEK 120 per share, DNB said
  • The company is trading up 2.1% at SEK 60.08 at mid-morning


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
13.01.2022, 10:56   

