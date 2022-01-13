Nordnet, Avanza Rise as Danske Sees Deserved High Valuation (PLX AI) – Nordnet and Avanza rose again today after Danske Bank initiated coverage of both with a buy recommendation. Nordnet was up 2.9%Avanza was up 1.7%Both Nordnet and Avanza are true growth companies, and even though record-high trading … (PLX AI) – Nordnet and Avanza rose again today after Danske Bank initiated coverage of both with a buy recommendation.

Nordnet was up 2.9%

Avanza was up 1.7%

Both Nordnet and Avanza are true growth companies, and even though record-high trading related revenues are likely to come down, they have a capital-light business model that justifies high valuations, Danske said

Revenue should recover to last year's level by 2023: Danske

Danske prefers Nordnet for superior operating leverage and cheaper current valuation; price target SEK 232

Avanza price target SEK 361 Wertpapier

