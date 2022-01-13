Nordnet, Avanza Rise as Danske Sees Deserved High Valuation
- (PLX AI) – Nordnet and Avanza rose again today after Danske Bank initiated coverage of both with a buy recommendation.
- Nordnet was up 2.9%
- Avanza was up 1.7%
- Both Nordnet and Avanza are true growth companies, and even though record-high trading related revenues are likely to come down, they have a capital-light business model that justifies high valuations, Danske said
- Revenue should recover to last year's level by 2023: Danske
- Danske prefers Nordnet for superior operating leverage and cheaper current valuation; price target SEK 232
- Avanza price target SEK 361
