Einhell FY Revenue Higher Than Expected; Sees 5-10% Growth in 2022 (PLX AI) – Einhell FY revenue EUR 920 million vs. estimate EUR 890 million.Einhell sees 2022 revenue growth of 5% to 10%Says raw material situation and the production and freight capacities are still tense, which could lead to delays in delivery at … (PLX AI) – Einhell FY revenue EUR 920 million vs. estimate EUR 890 million.

Einhell sees 2022 revenue growth of 5% to 10%

Says raw material situation and the production and freight capacities are still tense, which could lead to delays in delivery at our suppliers

Nevertheless, the Einhell Group is very confident and optimistic to face the economic challenges

Einhell Germany Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 13.01.2022, 13:42 | | 60 0 | 0 13.01.2022, 13:42 |

