Monster Beverage Buys CANarchy for $330 Million in Cash (PLX AI) – Monster Beverage Corporation to Acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective for $330 million in cash.The transaction does not include CANarchy’s stand-alone restaurantsExpected to close in Q1



