Monster Beverage Buys CANarchy for $330 Million in Cash
(PLX AI) – Monster Beverage Corporation to Acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective for $330 million in cash.The transaction does not include CANarchy’s stand-alone restaurantsExpected to close in Q1
- (PLX AI) – Monster Beverage Corporation to Acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective for $330 million in cash.
- The transaction does not include CANarchy’s stand-alone restaurants
- Expected to close in Q1
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0