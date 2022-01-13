Safran to Provide Engines for H160 Helicopter Order in France
(PLX AI) – Safran to provide engines and other equipment on H160M and H160 helicopters for the French armed forces and Gendarmerie.Airbus recently received the official confirmation of a first batch of 30 helicopters out of a total of 169 from the …
- Airbus recently received the official confirmation of a first batch of 30 helicopters out of a total of 169 from the French defense procurement agency DGA
- The contract also includes an order for ten H160 helicopters for the French Gendarmerie
- Safran’s main contribution to these twin-engine helicopters is the Arrano, a new-generation turboshaft engine
- Another major contribution from Safran is the Euroflir 410 optronic (electro-optical) pod
