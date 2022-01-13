Nordea Nominates Stephen Hester as New Chairman of the Board (PLX AI) – Nordea nominates Stephen Hester to take over from Torbjörn Magnusson as Chairman of the Board from Oct. 1.Magnusson will continue thereafter as ordinary member of the BoardNordea to propose Stephen Hester as Vice Chair from 24 March 2022 … (PLX AI) – Nordea nominates Stephen Hester to take over from Torbjörn Magnusson as Chairman of the Board from Oct. 1.

Magnusson will continue thereafter as ordinary member of the Board

Nordea to propose Stephen Hester as Vice Chair from 24 March 2022 until 30 September 2022 and Torbjörn Magnusson as Vice Chair from 1 October 2022 until the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Hester is also Chairman of easyJet

