Wacker Chemie FY EBITDA EUR 1.5 Billion; Above Previous Guidance
(PLX AI) – Wacker Chemie EBITDA for 2021 expected to be above guidance and market expectations.FY EBITDA EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,370 millionFY revenue EUR 6,200 millionThe old EBITDA guidance was between EUR 1.2 billion and EUR 1.4 …
- (PLX AI) – Wacker Chemie EBITDA for 2021 expected to be above guidance and market expectations.
- FY EBITDA EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,370 million
- FY revenue EUR 6,200 million
- The old EBITDA guidance was between EUR 1.2 billion and EUR 1.4 billion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0