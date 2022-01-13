DWS Q4 Revenue, Pretax Profit Beat Consensus Expectations on Higher Fees (PLX AI) – DWS fourth quarter revenues EUR 798 million vs. estimate EUR 660 million.DWS fourth quarter profit before tax of EUR 356 million vs. estimate EUR 251 millionAdjusted profit before tax EUR 378 millionSays results are driven by higher than … (PLX AI) – DWS fourth quarter revenues EUR 798 million vs. estimate EUR 660 million.

DWS fourth quarter profit before tax of EUR 356 million vs. estimate EUR 251 million

Adjusted profit before tax EUR 378 million

Says results are driven by higher than expected performance and transaction fees of EUR 126 million as well as by higher management fees

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 13.01.2022, 21:42

