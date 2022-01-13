SAP Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; 2022 Adj. EBIT Outlook EUR 7.8-8.25 Billion
(PLX AI) – SAP Q4 EBIT margin 18.4%.Q4 EBIT EUR 1,470 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT margin 30.9% vs. estimate 31.5%Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 2,470 million vs. estimate EUR 2,430 millionQ4 revenue EUR 7,980 million vs. estimate EUR 7,750 millionOutlook FY 2022 …
- Q4 EBIT EUR 1,470 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 30.9% vs. estimate 31.5%
- Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 2,470 million vs. estimate EUR 2,430 million
- Q4 revenue EUR 7,980 million vs. estimate EUR 7,750 million
- Outlook FY 2022 non-ifrs operating profit EUR 7,800-8,250 million; consensus EUR 8,120 million
- Outlook FY 2022 cloud and software revenue EUR 25-25.5 billion, up 4-6% at constant FX
- SAP expects its cloud growth to continue to accelerate
- Says pace and scale of SAP's cloud momentum places the Company well on track towards its mid-term ambition
