Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension in Suriname for $20.5 Million (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for Maersk Valiant by TotalEnergies E&P Suriname.The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence in March 2022The contract value of the extension is … (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for Maersk Valiant by TotalEnergies E&P Suriname.

The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence in March 2022

The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 20.5 million, including integrated services provided

Two one-well options remain on Maersk Valiant’s contract with TotalEnergies Wertpapier

The Drilling Company of 1972 Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.01.2022, 07:00 | | 33 0 | 0 14.01.2022, 07:00 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer