Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension in Suriname for $20.5 Million
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for Maersk Valiant by TotalEnergies E&P Suriname.
- The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence in March 2022
- The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 20.5 million, including integrated services provided
- Two one-well options remain on Maersk Valiant’s contract with TotalEnergies
