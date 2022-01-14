Topdanmark FY Net Profit DKK 2.1 Billion Beats Consensus of DKK 1.9 Billion (PLX AI) – Topdanmark A/S expects net profit for 2021 of around DKK 2.1 billion, higher than consensus of DKK 1.9 billion collected by the company.The result of the previous profit forecast model for 2021 was DKK 1,750-1,800 million excl. run-offThe … (PLX AI) – Topdanmark A/S expects net profit for 2021 of around DKK 2.1 billion, higher than consensus of DKK 1.9 billion collected by the company.

The result of the previous profit forecast model for 2021 was DKK 1,750-1,800 million excl. run-off

The higher result is primarily driven by a higher investment return, estimated run-off, and the absence of large weather-related events in Q4 2021, but also by an improvement of the underlying claims trend, the insurer said Wertpapier

