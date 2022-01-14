Nordic Semiconductor Q4 Revenue Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Nordic Semiconductor Q4 revenue USD 171 million vs. estimate USD 163 million.Q4 gross margin 58-59%In connection with the quarterly report for the third quarter 2021, the company guided for a revenue range of USD 150-170 million for the … (PLX AI) – Nordic Semiconductor Q4 revenue USD 171 million vs. estimate USD 163 million.

Q4 gross margin 58-59%

In connection with the quarterly report for the third quarter 2021, the company guided for a revenue range of USD 150-170 million for the fourth quarter, with gross margin expected in the 51-53% range

Reports continued strong performance across all end-user markets Wertpapier

