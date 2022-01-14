Alfa Laval Sold Entire Neles Stake for Total Proceeds EUR 170.3 Million
(PLX AI) – Alfa Laval divests remaining shares in Neles.Net proceeds EUR 170.3 millionUsed to own 12.7 million shares in NelesDuring the autumn of 2021 Alfa Laval sold about 5.7 million shares. On Jan. 14 Alfa Laval sold all remaining shares in …
- (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval divests remaining shares in Neles.
- Net proceeds EUR 170.3 million
- Used to own 12.7 million shares in Neles
- During the autumn of 2021 Alfa Laval sold about 5.7 million shares. On Jan. 14 Alfa Laval sold all remaining shares in Neles
- Pretax capital gain on the divestment is EUR 24 million
