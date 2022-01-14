Genmab Rises as Danske Sees Multiple Catalysts in Upgrade to Buy
(PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose 2.8% in morning trading after Danske upgraded the stock to buy, saying the biotech company's pipeline has multiple potential catalysts this year.Darzalex arbitration with Johnson & Johnson is an overhang, but the …
- Darzalex arbitration with Johnson & Johnson is an overhang, but the analysts expect a positive resolution in the near term
- Darzalex sales growth should continue strongly: Danske
- Price target DKK 3,100
