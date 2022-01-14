Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Orders Totaling 245 MW in Brazil & Chile (PLX AI) – Nordex receives orders from South America totaling 245 MW.Statkraft places order with Nordex Group for 80 MW in BrazilAnother developer places order for 165 MW in ChileOrders in total for 43 turbines of the N163/5.X model (PLX AI) – Nordex receives orders from South America totaling 245 MW.

Statkraft places order with Nordex Group for 80 MW in Brazil

Another developer places order for 165 MW in Chile

