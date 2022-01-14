Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Maersk Q4 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Maersk Q4 revenue USD 18,500 million vs. estimate USD 17,450 million.Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 8,000 million vs. estimate USD 7,000 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT USD 6,800 million vs. estimate USD 5,800 millionThe strong result in the quarter …



