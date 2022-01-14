checkAd

Maersk Q4 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus Expectations

(PLX AI) – Maersk Q4 revenue USD 18,500 million vs. estimate USD 17,450 million.Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 8,000 million vs. estimate USD 7,000 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT USD 6,800 million vs. estimate USD 5,800 millionThe strong result in the quarter …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Q4 revenue USD 18,500 million vs. estimate USD 17,450 million.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 8,000 million vs. estimate USD 7,000 million
  • Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 6,800 million vs. estimate USD 5,800 million
  • The strong result in the quarter reflects the continuation of the exceptional market situation within Ocean caused by the global disruptions to the supply chains, which have led to further increase in container freight rates, the company said

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 3392,55, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Autor: PLX AI
14.01.2022, 10:19   

