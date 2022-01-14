BlackRock Q4 EPS $10.63 Higher Than Consensus of $10.20 (PLX AI) – BlackRockl Q4 revenue USD 5,106 million vs. estimate USD 5,150 million.Q4 net income USD 1,643 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 millionStrongest organic growth in history, BlackRock says$540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects … (PLX AI) – BlackRockl Q4 revenue USD 5,106 million vs. estimate USD 5,150 million.

Q4 net income USD 1,643 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 million

Strongest organic growth in history, BlackRock says

$540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects 6% organic asset growth and 11% organic base fee growth, led by record flows in ETFs and active strategies Wertpapier

BlackRock Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.01.2022, 12:33 | | 74 0 | 0 14.01.2022, 12:33 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer