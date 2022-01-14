BlackRock Q4 EPS $10.63 Higher Than Consensus of $10.20
(PLX AI) – BlackRockl Q4 revenue USD 5,106 million vs. estimate USD 5,150 million.Q4 net income USD 1,643 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 millionStrongest organic growth in history, BlackRock says$540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects …
- (PLX AI) – BlackRockl Q4 revenue USD 5,106 million vs. estimate USD 5,150 million.
- Q4 net income USD 1,643 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 million
- Strongest organic growth in history, BlackRock says
- $540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects 6% organic asset growth and 11% organic base fee growth, led by record flows in ETFs and active strategies
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0