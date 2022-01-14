checkAd

Jyske Bank Drops 4% After SEB Double Downgrades to Sell

(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank shares fell 4% in Copenhagen after SEB analysts cut the stock to sell from buy.Although 2021 earnings have beaten expectations, the stock is overvalued now, SEB saidPrice target raised to DKK 404 from DKK 370

