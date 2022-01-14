Citigroup Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Citigroup Q4 net income USD 3,200 million vs. estimate USD 2,780 million.Q4 EPS USD 1.46 vs. estimate USD 1.38Q4 revenue USD 17,000 million vs. estimate USD 16,750 millionRevenues increased 1% from the prior-year period, primarily driven …
- (PLX AI) – Citigroup Q4 net income USD 3,200 million vs. estimate USD 2,780 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 1.46 vs. estimate USD 1.38
- Q4 revenue USD 17,000 million vs. estimate USD 16,750 million
- Revenues increased 1% from the prior-year period, primarily driven by strong growth in Investment Banking in the Institutional Clients Group (ICG) and higher revenues in Corporate / Other, partially offset by lower revenues across regions in Global Consumer Banking
- Net income of $3.2 billion decreased 26% from the prior-year period, reflecting higher expenses, partially offset by higher revenues and lower cost of credit
- Excluding the impact of Asia divestitures, earnings per share of $1.99 increased 4%, primarily reflecting a 4% reduction in shares outstanding
