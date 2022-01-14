checkAd

Sydbank Earnings Top Expectations; 2022 Guidance in Line with Consensus

(PLX AI) – Sydbank 2022 Outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,450 million vs. consensus DKK 1,300 million.FY 2021 net income DKK 1,400 million vs. estimate DKK 1,380 millionSays Q4 saw lending growth, tight cost control and favorable developments in …

  • (PLX AI) – Sydbank 2022 Outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,450 million vs. consensus DKK 1,300 million.
  • FY 2021 net income DKK 1,400 million vs. estimate DKK 1,380 million
  • Says Q4 saw lending growth, tight cost control and favorable developments in customers’ financial circumstances
  • An additional DKK 117 million has been recognised as an expense, equivalent to the remaining part of the capitalised costs concerning a new capital market platform of which the joint development at Bankdata was completed in 2021
  • Q4 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 104 million
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
14.01.2022, 14:37  |  42   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sydbank Earnings Top Expectations; 2022 Guidance in Line with Consensus (PLX AI) – Sydbank 2022 Outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,450 million vs. consensus DKK 1,300 million.FY 2021 net income DKK 1,400 million vs. estimate DKK 1,380 millionSays Q4 saw lending growth, tight cost control and favorable developments in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million
SAP to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in 2022
EDF Cuts Nuclear Output Estimate for 2022
Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Orders Totaling 245 MW in Brazil & Chile (2) 
SAP Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; 2022 Adj. EBIT Outlook EUR 7.8-8.25 Billion
Nordex Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland
Wacker Chemie FY EBITDA EUR 1.5 Billion; Above Previous Guidance
BlackRock Q4 EPS $10.63 Higher Than Consensus of $10.20
Andritz Gets Order from Taylor Steel in Canada
DWS Q4 Revenue, Pretax Profit Beat Consensus Expectations on Higher Fees
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Adidas to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in Q1 2022
AbbVie Sees 2025 Sales of Rinvoq, Skyrizi Over $15 Billion, Split Equally
Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
BASF Starts Share Buyback Today; Up to EUR 3 Billion by End of 2023
RWE to Invest EUR 40 Million in 43 MW Spanish Wind Farm
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO