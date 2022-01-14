Sydbank Earnings Top Expectations; 2022 Guidance in Line with Consensus (PLX AI) – Sydbank 2022 Outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,450 million vs. consensus DKK 1,300 million.FY 2021 net income DKK 1,400 million vs. estimate DKK 1,380 millionSays Q4 saw lending growth, tight cost control and favorable developments in … (PLX AI) – Sydbank 2022 Outlook FY net income DKK 1,150-1,450 million vs. consensus DKK 1,300 million.

FY 2021 net income DKK 1,400 million vs. estimate DKK 1,380 million

Says Q4 saw lending growth, tight cost control and favorable developments in customers’ financial circumstances

An additional DKK 117 million has been recognised as an expense, equivalent to the remaining part of the capitalised costs concerning a new capital market platform of which the joint development at Bankdata was completed in 2021

Q4 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 104 million Wertpapier

