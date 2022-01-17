Credit Suisse Names Axel P. Lehmann as New Chairman; António Horta-Osório Resigned (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Axel P. Lehmann as the bank’s new Chairman effective immediately. He succeeds António Horta-Osório, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the … (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Axel P. Lehmann as the bank’s new Chairman effective immediately.

He succeeds António Horta-Osório, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the Board

"By executing our strategic plan in a timely and disciplined manner, without distraction, I am convinced that Credit Suisse will demonstrate the renewed strength and business focus needed to generate sustainable value for all of our stakeholders,” Lehmann said

Axel Lehmann was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 1, 2021 and also became the Chair of the Risk Committee

He was formerly a member of the Group Executive Board of UBS Group, initially as Group Chief Operating Officer and then as President Personal & Corporate Banking and President UBS Switzerland



0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.01.2022, 06:27

