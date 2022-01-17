Credit Suisse Names Axel P. Lehmann as New Chairman; António Horta-Osório Resigned
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Axel P. Lehmann as the bank’s new Chairman effective immediately. He succeeds António Horta-Osório, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the …
- He succeeds António Horta-Osório, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the Board
- "By executing our strategic plan in a timely and disciplined manner, without distraction, I am convinced that Credit Suisse will demonstrate the renewed strength and business focus needed to generate sustainable value for all of our stakeholders,” Lehmann said
- Axel Lehmann was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 1, 2021 and also became the Chair of the Risk Committee
- He was formerly a member of the Group Executive Board of UBS Group, initially as Group Chief Operating Officer and then as President Personal & Corporate Banking and President UBS Switzerland
