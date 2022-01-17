Mowi Q4 Operational EBIT Below Expectations (PLX AI) – Mowi Q4 operational EBIT EUR 146 million vs estimate EUR 160 million.Operational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 8 million related to extraordinary mortalities in Canada EastTotal harvest volumes in Q4 115,000 tonnes, higher than … (PLX AI) – Mowi Q4 operational EBIT EUR 146 million vs estimate EUR 160 million.

Operational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 8 million related to extraordinary mortalities in Canada East

Total harvest volumes in Q4 115,000 tonnes, higher than 104,000 tonnes guided previously

Complete Q4 report due Feb. 16

