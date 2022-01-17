Maersk Drilling, Aker BP Agree to Rig Swap in Norway (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling and Aker BP agree to rig swap for extended scope offshore Norway.Maersk Drilling and Aker BP have entered into a rig swap agreement whereby the jack-up rig Maersk Reacher is to be replaced by the low-emission jack-up rig … (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling and Aker BP agree to rig swap for extended scope offshore Norway.

Maersk Drilling and Aker BP have entered into a rig swap agreement whereby the jack-up rig Maersk Reacher is to be replaced by the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Integrator offshore Norway end-February/early March 2022

Maersk Integrator will be prepared for well intervention and stimulation activities at the Valhall and Hod fields

The previously announced Maersk Reacher work scope will accordingly be transferred on to the Maersk Integrator with an added scope estimated to eight months, which means that Maersk Integrator will be employed until January 2023

This contract swap arrangement will add approximately USD 29m to Maersk Drilling’s revenue backlog



