Stadler Rail Gets 504 Tram-Train Contract for EUR 4 Billion

Stadler Rail contract worth EUR 4 billion

Won an international tender held jointly by six transport companies from Germany and Austria for up to 504 vehicles as part of the “VDV Tram-Train” project

In addition to vehicle production, the framework agreement also includes a maintenance contract lasting up to 32 years

Part of the framework agreement is a fixed order quantity of 246 CITYLINK vehicles representing a volume of around 1.7 billion euros

There is also an option to order up to 258 more vehicles

First delivery in 2024

Project consortium consisting of Verkehrsbetriebe Karlsruhe (VBK), Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG), Saarbahn Netz, Schiene Oberösterreich, the State of Salzburg and Zweckverband Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb



