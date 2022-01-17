Stadler Rail Gets 504 Tram-Train Contract for EUR 4 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail to deliver up to 504 tram-trains to German-Austrian project consortium in the largest contract in the company's history.
- Stadler Rail contract worth EUR 4 billion
- Won an international tender held jointly by six transport companies from Germany and Austria for up to 504 vehicles as part of the “VDV Tram-Train” project
- In addition to vehicle production, the framework agreement also includes a maintenance contract lasting up to 32 years
- Part of the framework agreement is a fixed order quantity of 246 CITYLINK vehicles representing a volume of around 1.7 billion euros
- There is also an option to order up to 258 more vehicles
- First delivery in 2024
- Project consortium consisting of Verkehrsbetriebe Karlsruhe (VBK), Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG), Saarbahn Netz, Schiene Oberösterreich, the State of Salzburg and Zweckverband Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb
