Helvetia Says Lehmann to Pull Out of Board After Taking Credit Suisse Chairmanship (PLX AI) – Helvetia says Axel Lehmann is not available for election to the Board of Directors of Helvetia Holding AG and will not stand for election to the Board of Directors of Helvetia Holding AG at the next Shareholders' Meeting.The Board of … (PLX AI) – Helvetia says Axel Lehmann is not available for election to the Board of Directors of Helvetia Holding AG and will not stand for election to the Board of Directors of Helvetia Holding AG at the next Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board of Directors of Helvetia Holding AG has already decided earlier that Dr Thomas Schmuckli should be elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors on an interim basis at the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting. This will not change. Wertpapier

Helvetia Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.01.2022, 07:51

