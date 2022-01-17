Maersk Falls 3.5% After Downgrades at Big Nordic Banks
(PLX AI) – Maersk shares fell 3.5% in early trading after the stock was cut at Danske Bank and Nordea. Maersk cut to sell from hold at Danske; price target cut to DKK 22,000 from DKK 23,500Cut to hold from buy at Nordea; price target (fair value) …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk shares fell 3.5% in early trading after the stock was cut at Danske Bank and Nordea.
- Maersk cut to sell from hold at Danske; price target cut to DKK 22,000 from DKK 23,500
- Cut to hold from buy at Nordea; price target (fair value) DKK 26,000
- Maersk may issue 2022 guidance that will be conservative and below consensus compared to expectations, Danske said
- The demand outlook in the second half of the year could look different in the U.S. if consumer spending starts tilting toward services instead of goods, Danske said
- Nordea downgraded its recommendation despite raising estimates significantly for this year and to a lesser extent for 2023
