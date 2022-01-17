Maersk Falls 3.5% After Downgrades at Big Nordic Banks (PLX AI) – Maersk shares fell 3.5% in early trading after the stock was cut at Danske Bank and Nordea. Maersk cut to sell from hold at Danske; price target cut to DKK 22,000 from DKK 23,500Cut to hold from buy at Nordea; price target (fair value) … (PLX AI) – Maersk shares fell 3.5% in early trading after the stock was cut at Danske Bank and Nordea.

Maersk cut to sell from hold at Danske; price target cut to DKK 22,000 from DKK 23,500

Cut to hold from buy at Nordea; price target (fair value) DKK 26,000

Maersk may issue 2022 guidance that will be conservative and below consensus compared to expectations, Danske said

The demand outlook in the second half of the year could look different in the U.S. if consumer spending starts tilting toward services instead of goods, Danske said

Nordea downgraded its recommendation despite raising estimates significantly for this year and to a lesser extent for 2023



