Musti Rises as Nordea Says Buy Ahead of Earnings Report (PLX AI) – Musti shares rose more than 1% in early trading after Nordea analysts lifted their recommendation to buy from hold. Nordea lifted the recommendation ahead of the company's first quarter report, due Feb. 8Price target EUR 32.90 implies 20% … (PLX AI) – Musti shares rose more than 1% in early trading after Nordea analysts lifted their recommendation to buy from hold.

Nordea lifted the recommendation ahead of the company's first quarter report, due Feb. 8

Price target EUR 32.90 implies 20% upside Wertpapier

Musti Group Aktie





