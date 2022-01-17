Magnora Wins Option for 500 MW Scotland Offshore Wind Park (PLX AI) – Magnora says Magnora Offshore Wind was successful in its application in ScotWind leasing round.Magnora planned development will have a total capacity of approximately 500 MWMagnora Offshore Wind’s ambition is to achieve Consent in 2026, … (PLX AI) – Magnora says Magnora Offshore Wind was successful in its application in ScotWind leasing round.

Magnora planned development will have a total capacity of approximately 500 MW

Magnora Offshore Wind’s ambition is to achieve Consent in 2026, Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2028, and start production in 2030 Wertpapier

Magnora Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.01.2022, 11:05 | | 58 0 | 0 17.01.2022, 11:05 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer