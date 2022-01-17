Magnora Wins Option for 500 MW Scotland Offshore Wind Park
(PLX AI) – Magnora says Magnora Offshore Wind was successful in its application in ScotWind leasing round.Magnora planned development will have a total capacity of approximately 500 MWMagnora Offshore Wind’s ambition is to achieve Consent in 2026, …
- (PLX AI) – Magnora says Magnora Offshore Wind was successful in its application in ScotWind leasing round.
- Magnora planned development will have a total capacity of approximately 500 MW
- Magnora Offshore Wind’s ambition is to achieve Consent in 2026, Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2028, and start production in 2030
