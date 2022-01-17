Stadler Rail Jumps 4% After Landing EUR 4 Billion Tram Contract (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail shares gained 4% after the company won an EUR 4 billion order for up to 504 tram-trains. The company won an international tender held jointly by six transport companies from Germany and Austria for up to 504 vehicles as part … (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail shares gained 4% after the company won an EUR 4 billion order for up to 504 tram-trains.

The company won an international tender held jointly by six transport companies from Germany and Austria for up to 504 vehicles as part of the “VDV Tram-Train” project

First delivery is planned to take place in 2024

