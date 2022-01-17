Electrolux Earnings Likely to Beat Consensus, DNB Says, Raising Price Target (PLX AI) – Electrolux fourth-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus expectations, analysts at DNB said, raising their price target on the stock.Price target raised to SEK 255 from SEK 250, with buy recommendation reiteratedConsensus is too … (PLX AI) – Electrolux fourth-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus expectations, analysts at DNB said, raising their price target on the stock.

Price target raised to SEK 255 from SEK 250, with buy recommendation reiterated

Consensus is too conservative, and share buybacks should also support the stock, DNB said

While North America was likely hit hard by supply-chain constraints, Electrolux probably saw strong demand in Southeast Asia after covid restrictions were eased late in the third quarter, DNB said

Moreover, supply issues should be less severe in Europe than in North America: DNB

In 2022, Electrolux should be able to more than offset higher costs with its price mix, the analysts said

Electrolux shares are down 2.6% in Stockholm at midday



Wertpapier

Electrolux Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.01.2022, 11:56 | | 42 0 | 0 17.01.2022, 11:56 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer