Electrolux Earnings Likely to Beat Consensus, DNB Says, Raising Price Target
- (PLX AI) – Electrolux fourth-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus expectations, analysts at DNB said, raising their price target on the stock.
- Price target raised to SEK 255 from SEK 250, with buy recommendation reiterated
- Consensus is too conservative, and share buybacks should also support the stock, DNB said
- While North America was likely hit hard by supply-chain constraints, Electrolux probably saw strong demand in Southeast Asia after covid restrictions were eased late in the third quarter, DNB said
- Moreover, supply issues should be less severe in Europe than in North America: DNB
- In 2022, Electrolux should be able to more than offset higher costs with its price mix, the analysts said
- Electrolux shares are down 2.6% in Stockholm at midday
