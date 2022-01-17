Ørsted Gets 1 GW Floating Offshore Wind Site in Scotland (PLX AI) – Ørsted and partners awarded gigawatt-scale floating wind site in Scottish seabed competition.Crown Estate Scotland (CES) has selected the Ørsted, Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy consortium to enter into an Option Agreement for a new … (PLX AI) – Ørsted and partners awarded gigawatt-scale floating wind site in Scottish seabed competition.

Crown Estate Scotland (CES) has selected the Ørsted, Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy consortium to enter into an Option Agreement for a new floating offshore wind site off the north-east coast of Scotland

The project will be located off Caithness, around 50 km east of Wick and is Ørsted's first large-scale floating wind development project anywhere in the world Wertpapier

Orsted Aktie





