CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns (PLX AI) – CureVac says Chief Technology Officer Mariola Fotin-Mleczek will resign from CureVac effective January 31, 2022. Mariola was responsible for the development and preclinical testing of CureVac's mRNA technology platform across the … (PLX AI) – CureVac says Chief Technology Officer Mariola Fotin-Mleczek will resign from CureVac effective January 31, 2022.

Mariola was responsible for the development and preclinical testing of CureVac's mRNA technology platform across the therapeutic areas of prophylactic vaccines, oncology and molecular therapy

Further development of CureVac's unique mRNA technology platform will be led by Dr. Igor Splawski, Chief Scientific Officer of CureVac, and spearheaded by Dr. Patrick Baumhof, Senior Vice President Technology, who has a 15-year scientific tenure with the company

CureVac Aktie





Autor: PLX AI | 17.01.2022, 13:02

