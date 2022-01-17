Mapfre 2021 Insurance Premiums up 8.6% (PLX AI) – Mapfre says revenue from premiums from the insurance business grew 8.6% last year.In IBERIA, premiums grew 8.5%, reaching almost 7.6 billion euros with positive development in key Non-Life lines and the Life Savings businessMAPFRE RE … (PLX AI) – Mapfre says revenue from premiums from the insurance business grew 8.6% last year.

In IBERIA, premiums grew 8.5%, reaching almost 7.6 billion euros with positive development in key Non-Life lines and the Life Savings business

MAPFRE RE premiums increase 10.3%

Premiums for Mapfre total business grew 7.9% Wertpapier

