Mapfre 2021 Insurance Premiums up 8.6%
- (PLX AI) – Mapfre says revenue from premiums from the insurance business grew 8.6% last year.
- In IBERIA, premiums grew 8.5%, reaching almost 7.6 billion euros with positive development in key Non-Life lines and the Life Savings business
- MAPFRE RE premiums increase 10.3%
- Premiums for Mapfre total business grew 7.9%
