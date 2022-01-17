BASF Expands Production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide with New Factory in France (PLX AI) – BASF to expand European production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide 6.6 with a new factory in France. The new plant is set to increase BASF’s annual HMD production capacity to 260,000 metric tonsProduction is expected to start in … (PLX AI) – BASF to expand European production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide 6.6 with a new factory in France.

The new plant is set to increase BASF’s annual HMD production capacity to 260,000 metric tons

Production is expected to start in 2024

BASF will also expand its polyamide 6.6 production in Freiburg, Germany starting 2022

