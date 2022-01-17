checkAd

BASF Expands Production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide with New Factory in France

(PLX AI) – BASF to expand European production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide 6.6 with a new factory in France. The new plant is set to increase BASF's annual HMD production capacity to 260,000 metric tons

  • (PLX AI) – BASF to expand European production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide 6.6 with a new factory in France.
  • The new plant is set to increase BASF’s annual HMD production capacity to 260,000 metric tons
  • Production is expected to start in 2024
  • BASF will also expand its polyamide 6.6 production in Freiburg, Germany starting 2022

