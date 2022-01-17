BASF Expands Production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide with New Factory in France
- (PLX AI) – BASF to expand European production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide 6.6 with a new factory in France.
- The new plant is set to increase BASF’s annual HMD production capacity to 260,000 metric tons
- Production is expected to start in 2024
- BASF will also expand its polyamide 6.6 production in Freiburg, Germany starting 2022
