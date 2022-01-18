Lindt & Spruengli Revenue Beats Consensus; Rises 14.2% in 2021 (PLX AI) – Lindt & Spruengli FY revenue CHF 4,590 million vs. estimate CHF 4,550 million.Sales growth in CHF 14.2%, with faster growth than overall chocolate marketAll regions contributed to this result, with Lindt & Sprüngli once again gaining … (PLX AI) – Lindt & Spruengli FY revenue CHF 4,590 million vs. estimate CHF 4,550 million.

Sales growth in CHF 14.2%, with faster growth than overall chocolate market

All regions contributed to this result, with Lindt & Sprüngli once again gaining market shares in all key countries, the company said

For the financial year 2022, Lindt & Sprüngli is planning to achieve sales growth in line with the unchanged medium / long-term target of 5-7% p.a. with an operating profit margin of 15%

In the following years, an increase in the operating profit margin of 20-40 BP is planned Wertpapier

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 18.01.2022, 07:02 | | 22 0 | 0 18.01.2022, 07:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer