Lindt & Spruengli Revenue Beats Consensus; Rises 14.2% in 2021

(PLX AI) – Lindt & Spruengli FY revenue CHF 4,590 million vs. estimate CHF 4,550 million.Sales growth in CHF 14.2%, with faster growth than overall chocolate marketAll regions contributed to this result, with Lindt & Sprüngli once again gaining …

  • (PLX AI) – Lindt & Spruengli FY revenue CHF 4,590 million vs. estimate CHF 4,550 million.
  • Sales growth in CHF 14.2%, with faster growth than overall chocolate market
  • All regions contributed to this result, with Lindt & Sprüngli once again gaining market shares in all key countries, the company said
  • For the financial year 2022, Lindt & Sprüngli is planning to achieve sales growth in line with the unchanged medium / long-term target of 5-7% p.a. with an operating profit margin of 15%
  • In the following years, an increase in the operating profit margin of 20-40 BP is planned
Autor: PLX AI
18.01.2022, 07:02   

