BIC Buys Inkbox with Upfront Payment of $65 Million
(PLX AI) – BIC semi-permanent tattoo Canadian company Inkbox with an upfront payment of $65 million.Plus deferred consideration based on Inkbox's future Net Sales and profitability growthInkbox had $27 million in sales in 2021Closing expected in Q1
