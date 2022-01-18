BIC Buys Inkbox with Upfront Payment of $65 Million (PLX AI) – BIC semi-permanent tattoo Canadian company Inkbox with an upfront payment of $65 million.Plus deferred consideration based on Inkbox's future Net Sales and profitability growthInkbox had $27 million in sales in 2021Closing expected in Q1 (PLX AI) – BIC semi-permanent tattoo Canadian company Inkbox with an upfront payment of $65 million.

Plus deferred consideration based on Inkbox's future Net Sales and profitability growth

Inkbox had $27 million in sales in 2021

Closing expected in Q1

18.01.2022, 07:26

