checkAd

BIC Buys Inkbox with Upfront Payment of $65 Million

(PLX AI) – BIC semi-permanent tattoo Canadian company Inkbox with an upfront payment of $65 million.Plus deferred consideration based on Inkbox's future Net Sales and profitability growthInkbox had $27 million in sales in 2021Closing expected in Q1

  • (PLX AI) – BIC semi-permanent tattoo Canadian company Inkbox with an upfront payment of $65 million.
  • Plus deferred consideration based on Inkbox's future Net Sales and profitability growth
  • Inkbox had $27 million in sales in 2021
  • Closing expected in Q1

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 51,26, was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
18.01.2022, 07:26  |  46   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIC Buys Inkbox with Upfront Payment of $65 Million (PLX AI) – BIC semi-permanent tattoo Canadian company Inkbox with an upfront payment of $65 million.Plus deferred consideration based on Inkbox's future Net Sales and profitability growthInkbox had $27 million in sales in 2021Closing expected in Q1

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns
BASF Expands Production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide with New Factory in France
Magnora Wins Option for 500 MW Scotland Offshore Wind Park
Ørsted Gets 1 GW Floating Offshore Wind Site in Scotland
Siemens Says Atlantia Buys Yunex Traffic for EUR 950 Million
Stadler Rail Jumps 4% After Landing EUR 4 Billion Tram Contract
BW Offshore Subsidiary Secures 1 GW Offshore Floating Wind Acreage in Scotland
Bonheur Subsidiary Gets 798 MW Offshore Wind Lease in Scotland with Partner Vattenfall
Lindt & Spruengli Revenue Beats Consensus; Rises 14.2% in 2021
Axactor Q4 Pretax Loss EUR 42 Million
Titel
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million
AbbVie Sees 2025 Sales of Rinvoq, Skyrizi Over $15 Billion, Split Equally
RWE to Invest EUR 40 Million in 43 MW Spanish Wind Farm
BASF Starts Share Buyback Today; Up to EUR 3 Billion by End of 2023
CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns
TeamViewer Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA Margin 47% After Strong Q4
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO