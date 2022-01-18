Is Danske Too Cheap or Too Expensive? Analysts Disagree (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares are either too cheap or too expensive, depending on which analyst you speak to. Danske is a buy, DNB says, raising their price target on the stock to DKK 145 from DKK 133Danske should report a decent Q4 ROE of 8.1%, … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares are either too cheap or too expensive, depending on which analyst you speak to.

Danske is a buy, DNB says, raising their price target on the stock to DKK 145 from DKK 133

Danske should report a decent Q4 ROE of 8.1%, with limited loan losses and lower costs, DNB says

The share's discount to book value is excessive and the current valuation is attractive, DNB says

Loan losses should remain low, while costs should continue to fall, giving Danske significant upside potential if it reaches its 9-10% ROE ambition: DNB

Danske Bank is likely to post disappointing growth and underlying momentum in its earnings report, Nordea said, reiterating a sell rating on the stock, although with a raised price target of DKK 105 from DKK 95 previously

Risk/reward ration is neutral to negative for the stock, Nordea said



