Hochtief Says CIMIC's CPB Selected for $100 Million Contract

Contract from BHP to deliver the structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation package for the port debottlenecking project at Nelson Point, Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia

Work begins this year and will finish in 2023

Meanwhile, CPB Contractors has been selected by the South Australian Government to deliver the next stage of the Augusta Highway Duplication - Port Wakefield to Lochiel

The contract will generate revenue of approximately $132 million

Work begins this year and will finish in 2023



Hochtief Aktie





