STG Falls 4.5% as Nordea Downgrades, Says Time to Take a Breather

(PLX AI) – STG shares fell 4.5% in early trading after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy. Although STG is likely to beat its own guidance for 2021, the market is already expecting this, Nordea said2022 presents an elevated risk of a slowdown in …

  • (PLX AI) – STG shares fell 4.5% in early trading after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy.
  • Although STG is likely to beat its own guidance for 2021, the market is already expecting this, Nordea said
  • 2022 presents an elevated risk of a slowdown in the U.S., while STG may not be able to close any major M&A deals in the near term, the analysts said
  • With shares close to record highs, it's time to take a breather and downgrade to hold, Nordea said
Autor: PLX AI
18.01.2022, 09:50   

