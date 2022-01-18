FLSmidth Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says; Shares Slide (PLX AI) – FLSmidth has good growth potential but is too expensive, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock. Shares slipped 1% in early tradingCurrent FLSmidth multiples leave limited potential until 2023, … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth has good growth potential but is too expensive, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.

Shares slipped 1% in early trading

Current FLSmidth multiples leave limited potential until 2023, Handelsbanken said

Although the demand trends in the mining sector look promising, we can't ignore the challenges in FLSmidth's cement division: Handelsbanken

Price target DKK 220 implies 10% downside Wertpapier

