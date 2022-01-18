FLSmidth Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says; Shares Slide
- (PLX AI) – FLSmidth has good growth potential but is too expensive, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.
- Shares slipped 1% in early trading
- Current FLSmidth multiples leave limited potential until 2023, Handelsbanken said
- Although the demand trends in the mining sector look promising, we can't ignore the challenges in FLSmidth's cement division: Handelsbanken
- Price target DKK 220 implies 10% downside
