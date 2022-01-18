checkAd

Axactor Falls 7% After Earnings Loss, DNB Downgrade

(PLX AI) – Axactor shares fell more than 7% after the company reported a Q4 pretax loss and analysts at DNB downgraded the stock.Axactor was cut to hold from buy at DNB, with the price target cut to NOK 7 from NOK 10.50Q4 results were affected by …

  • (PLX AI) – Axactor shares fell more than 7% after the company reported a Q4 pretax loss and analysts at DNB downgraded the stock.
  • Axactor was cut to hold from buy at DNB, with the price target cut to NOK 7 from NOK 10.50
  • Q4 results were affected by negative portfolio reevaluations
  • Axactor collection performance improved in Q4 and came in at 91% for the quarter and 97% in December
  • However it didn't sufficiently improve to support the book value of the portfolios as collection performance should fluctuate around 100% over time, the company said
  • The turnaround case is likely to take longer to realize, with market headwinds continuing, DNB said
  • The Axactor investment case still has considerable uncertainty: DNB


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
18.01.2022, 10:04  |  46   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axactor Falls 7% After Earnings Loss, DNB Downgrade (PLX AI) – Axactor shares fell more than 7% after the company reported a Q4 pretax loss and analysts at DNB downgraded the stock.Axactor was cut to hold from buy at DNB, with the price target cut to NOK 7 from NOK 10.50Q4 results were affected by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns
BASF Expands Production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide with New Factory in France
Ørsted Gets 1 GW Floating Offshore Wind Site in Scotland
Siemens Says Atlantia Buys Yunex Traffic for EUR 950 Million
Lindt & Spruengli Revenue Beats Consensus; Rises 14.2% in 2021
Daimler Truck Reports 2021 Sales of 455,000 Vehicles, up 20%
Nordex 2021 Order Intake 7.95 GW, with 3.3 GW in Q4
Axactor Q4 Pretax Loss EUR 42 Million
Electrolux Earnings Likely to Beat Consensus, DNB Says, Raising Price Target
Mapfre 2021 Insurance Premiums up 8.6%
Titel
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million
AbbVie Sees 2025 Sales of Rinvoq, Skyrizi Over $15 Billion, Split Equally
BASF Starts Share Buyback Today; Up to EUR 3 Billion by End of 2023
CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns
TeamViewer Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA Margin 47% After Strong Q4
CropEnergies Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO