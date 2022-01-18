Axactor Falls 7% After Earnings Loss, DNB Downgrade (PLX AI) – Axactor shares fell more than 7% after the company reported a Q4 pretax loss and analysts at DNB downgraded the stock.Axactor was cut to hold from buy at DNB, with the price target cut to NOK 7 from NOK 10.50Q4 results were affected by … (PLX AI) – Axactor shares fell more than 7% after the company reported a Q4 pretax loss and analysts at DNB downgraded the stock.

Axactor was cut to hold from buy at DNB, with the price target cut to NOK 7 from NOK 10.50

Q4 results were affected by negative portfolio reevaluations

Axactor collection performance improved in Q4 and came in at 91% for the quarter and 97% in December

However it didn't sufficiently improve to support the book value of the portfolios as collection performance should fluctuate around 100% over time, the company said

The turnaround case is likely to take longer to realize, with market headwinds continuing, DNB said

The Axactor investment case still has considerable uncertainty: DNB



Wertpapier

Axactor Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 18.01.2022, 10:04 | | 46 0 | 0 18.01.2022, 10:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer