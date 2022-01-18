Siemens Gamesa Gets 94 MW Wind Turbine Contract with Iberdrola in Spain (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa gets contract for wind turbines totaling 94 MW with Iberdrola in Spain.The 94 MW Iglesias wind farm located in Northern Spain will be commissioned in early 2023 with 14 benchmark SG 6.6-170 turbines and two SG 5.0-145 … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa gets contract for wind turbines totaling 94 MW with Iberdrola in Spain.

The 94 MW Iglesias wind farm located in Northern Spain will be commissioned in early 2023 with 14 benchmark SG 6.6-170 turbines and two SG 5.0-145 turbines

This will be the first wind farm in Spain to deploy the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform

The SG 6.6-170 turbines at this wind project will operate at a nominal capacity of 6 MW

The contract also covers a five-year service agreement Wertpapier

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 18.01.2022, 10:33 | | 38 0 | 0 18.01.2022, 10:33 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer