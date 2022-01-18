Truist Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Truist Q4 adjusted net income USD 1,900 million vs. estimate USD 1,680 million.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.38 vs. estimate USD 1.25Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 billion, down 2.5% compared to third quarter 2021 and …
