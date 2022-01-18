Truist Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Truist Q4 adjusted net income USD 1,900 million vs. estimate USD 1,680 million.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.38 vs. estimate USD 1.25Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 billion, down 2.5% compared to third quarter 2021 and … (PLX AI) – Truist Q4 adjusted net income USD 1,900 million vs. estimate USD 1,680 million.

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.38 vs. estimate USD 1.25

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 billion, down 2.5% compared to third quarter 2021 and 3.5% compared to fourth quarter 2020 Wertpapier

