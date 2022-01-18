Aker Offshore Wind Sinks 14% as Brokers Downgrade After Scotland Failure (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind fell 14% after several brokers cut their price targets and recommendations on the stock after the company didn't win any projects in the Scotland allocation round. The Scotwind allocation round was disappointing for … (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind fell 14% after several brokers cut their price targets and recommendations on the stock after the company didn't win any projects in the Scotland allocation round.

The Scotwind allocation round was disappointing for Aker Offshore Wind, SEB said, cutting its price target for the company by 33% to NOK 4 from NOK 6, with a recommendation of hold

Price target also cut by Nordea, to NOK 5.70 from NOK 8, with a buy recommendation

Pareto cut the stock to hold from buy, with price target cut to NOK 4 from NOK 10 Wertpapier

