Goldman Sachs Q4 EPS Misses Estimates
(PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q4 EPS USD 10.81 vs. estimate USD 11.77.Q4 revenue USD 12,640 million vs. estimate USD 12,100 millionQ4 net income USD 3,940 million vs. estimate USD 4,120 millionReturn on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 23.0% …
- (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q4 EPS USD 10.81 vs. estimate USD 11.77.
- Q4 revenue USD 12,640 million vs. estimate USD 12,100 million
- Q4 net income USD 3,940 million vs. estimate USD 4,120 million
- Return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 23.0% for 2021 and annualized ROE was 15.6% for Q4
- Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (ROTE) was 24.3% for 2021 and annualized ROTE was 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0