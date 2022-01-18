Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease
(PLX AI) – Bayer subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Canada in Phase 1 Trial for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease.It's an open-label trial of pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons in patients with advanced …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Canada in Phase 1 Trial for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease.
- It's an open-label trial of pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons in patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease
- The purpose of the Phase 1 clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of DA01 in patients with Parkinson’s disease
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0