Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease

(PLX AI) – Bayer subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Canada in Phase 1 Trial for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease.It's an open-label trial of pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons in patients with advanced …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Canada in Phase 1 Trial for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease.
  • It's an open-label trial of pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons in patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease
  • The purpose of the Phase 1 clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of DA01 in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Autor: PLX AI
18.01.2022, 14:11  |  144   |   |   

