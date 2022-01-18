Lundin Energy Gets 10 Licenses in Norwegian APA 2021 Round (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy gets 10 licenses awarded in the Norwegian APA 2021 licensing round.The award includes six licenses in the North Sea, three in the Norwegian Sea and one in the Southern Barents SeaFive of the newly awarded licenses will be … (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy gets 10 licenses awarded in the Norwegian APA 2021 licensing round.

The award includes six licenses in the North Sea, three in the Norwegian Sea and one in the Southern Barents Sea

Five of the newly awarded licenses will be operated by Lundin Energy Norway Wertpapier

