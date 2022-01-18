MPC Container Ships Says Market Started Even Stronger Than Last Year
(PLX AI) – MPC Container Ships container market started the year 2022 even stronger than it ended 2021.MPC Container Ships: As of 1 January 2022 contracted revenues increased to ~USD 1.2 billion and projected secured EBITDA is more than USD 850 …
- (PLX AI) – MPC Container Ships container market started the year 2022 even stronger than it ended 2021.
- MPC Container Ships: As of 1 January 2022 contracted revenues increased to ~USD 1.2 billion and projected secured EBITDA is more than USD 850 million
- MPC Container Ships says USD 150 - 160 million in proceeds from vessel sales is available for event-driven distributions already in Q1
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0