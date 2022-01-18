checkAd

Ford, ADT to Invest in New Vehicle Security Joint Venture

(PLX AI) – Ford and ADT to Form Joint Venture to Fortify Vehicle Security.Ford and ADT will invest in a new joint venture called Canopy that combines ADT’s professional security monitoring and Ford’s AI-driven video camera technology to help …

  • (PLX AI) – Ford and ADT to Form Joint Venture to Fortify Vehicle Security.
  • Ford and ADT will invest in a new joint venture called Canopy that combines ADT’s professional security monitoring and Ford’s AI-driven video camera technology to help customers strengthen security of new and existing vehicles across automotive brands
  • Canopy plans to launch industry-first, multi-sensor security systems with available professional monitoring early next year
  • Canopy also plans to begin integrating camera security solutions in Ford vehicles next year for seamless protection inside and outside vehicles
  • Canopy will seek factory-vehicle integrations with other automakers over time


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
18.01.2022, 17:33  |  45   |   |   

