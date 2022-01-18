Ford, ADT to Invest in New Vehicle Security Joint Venture (PLX AI) – Ford and ADT to Form Joint Venture to Fortify Vehicle Security.Ford and ADT will invest in a new joint venture called Canopy that combines ADT’s professional security monitoring and Ford’s AI-driven video camera technology to help … (PLX AI) – Ford and ADT to Form Joint Venture to Fortify Vehicle Security.

Ford and ADT will invest in a new joint venture called Canopy that combines ADT’s professional security monitoring and Ford’s AI-driven video camera technology to help customers strengthen security of new and existing vehicles across automotive brands

Canopy plans to launch industry-first, multi-sensor security systems with available professional monitoring early next year

Canopy also plans to begin integrating camera security solutions in Ford vehicles next year for seamless protection inside and outside vehicles

Canopy will seek factory-vehicle integrations with other automakers over time



