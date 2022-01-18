Eurazeo Raises EUR 5.2 Billion in 2021, up 80% Compared to 2020
(PLX AI) – Eurazeo raised a record of EUR 5.2 billion in funds from limited partners, up 80% compared to 2020 and up 125% compared to the average over the last 3 years.In 2021, international clients represented around two-thirds of the fundraising, …
- (PLX AI) – Eurazeo raised a record of EUR 5.2 billion in funds from limited partners, up 80% compared to 2020 and up 125% compared to the average over the last 3 years.
- In 2021, international clients represented around two-thirds of the fundraising, compared to less than one quarter previously
- In Private Equity, Eurazeo received new commitments of EUR 3.1 billion in 2021, up more than 30% compared to 2020
- In Private Debt, the Group raised around EUR 2.0 billion in 2021, roughly four times the 2020 amount
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0